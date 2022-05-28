The Arizona Game and Fish Department says it will participate in a multiagency enforcement patrol June 3-5 on the Colorado River.
Throughout the weekend, boaters may be required to pass through a checkpoint and be subject to a systematic safety inspection. Operators will be checked for any sign of impairment from alcohol or drugs, and to ensure the required safety equipment, such as proper life jackets and working fire extinguishers, are aboard.
Brandon Carley, law enforcement supervisor for the department’s regional office in Kingman, advises boaters and watercraft users to review all laws and regulations prior to launching. That includes having a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for every person on board and making sure that anyone 12 and under is wearing one at all times. Boats also must be equipped with a fire extinguisher and a throwable personal flotation device.
For more information on boating in Arizona, or to sign up for a free safety course, visit www.azgfd.gov/boating.
