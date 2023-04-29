Update: Two people were killed and another was seriously injured when the sedan they occupied crashed into a flatbed trailer being pulled by a pickup truck Friday afternoon. Police responded at 12:40 p.m. to the incident on State Route 95, between Acoma Blvd. S. and Mulberry Ave.
"Preliminary information suggests the sedan struck the rear of the flatbed trailer that was in tow, both of which were traveling southbound on highway 95,” a press release said. It said speed appears to be a factor and that investigation continues.
Police sergeant Michael Terrinoni said one passenger was dead at the scene and another died following transport to Havasu Regional Medical Center. They are identified as Mason Koon, 22, Lake Havasu, and Cynthia Bedford, 22, California.
Terrinoni said the driver of the sedan was listed in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.
Earlier: A passenger in a car was killed Friday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 95.
Around 12:41 p.m., authorities were dispatched to State Route 95 at milemarker 181 by the entrance of the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy. The highway was closed for several hours after the incident occurred.
Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Michael Terrinoni says a female driver of a Dodge 3500 pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling south when she began experiencing mechanical issues. As the driver of the truck was merging into the center median lane, a white Nissan Sentra southbound rear-ended the trailer. Three occupants, two males and one female, were identified in the sedan by authorities on the scene. The rear passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, Terrinoni says.
The female passenger and male driver of the sedan were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in serious condition.
Terrinoni says that speed appears to be a factor for the sedan. Names and ages of the victims were not immediately available as of late Friday afternoon.
