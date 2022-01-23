The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be checking in on the Downtown Catalyst Project during its monthly meeting this week.
Dig Studio will be back in front of the board today to share the progress that has been made since the landscape architect’s last presentation to the board in November. City Manager Jess Knudson said the designs are still in their early stages, but Dig Studios has been working to incorporate public input gathered from the last board meeting and from the public at an open house in early December, into their vision.
The Downtown Catalyst Project will eventually be built on the 1.5 acre parcel located at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive - commonly referred to as Springberg-McAndrew Park.
Knudson said Dig Studios has also been making progress on cost estimations associated with the project, which will need to be completed before finalizing any designs.
Knudson said the Parks and Recreation Board will be hearing from Dig Studios af each of its monthly meetings throughout the design process.
The board meeting is open to the public, and members of the public will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts and comments during the public hearing.
During today’s meeting, the Parks and Recreation Board will also discuss its priorities for Fiscal Year 2022-23 as the city’s annual budgeting process starts picking up steam over the next couple months. The board is also scheduled to hear an update on the city’s plans for Teen Break during the meeting.
The Parks and Recreation meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
