Construction is already well underway at Havasu Riviera Marina.
The six-lane boat ramps have been in place for several years already, but the rest of the development is starting to spring up around it.
Last week the first of the docks arrived and were installed as the courtesy docks next to the boat launch. Also out on the water, the wave attenuators are being installed to protect the boat launch and docks from any large wakes or waves coming from the main stem of the lake. Gorden said the attenuators are about 70% installed, and once that is complete they will be able to move on to installation of some of the docks for the marina itself which will have a variety of sizes available for rent.
Up on land, the entry gate where visitors will pay day use fees or show their annual pass is mostly completed. The restroom facility is also well underway with walls already constructed. The main store has also started construction with the walls currently in progress as of Tuesday, but the store and other parts of the development may not be quite ready when the facility opens this spring.
Developer Ken Komick said one of the first docks that will be installed in the marina will be the fuel dock, which will give boaters another option for filling up on gas without taking their boat out of the water. Havasu Riviera Marina will also have fuel available on land for boaters to fill up prior to putting into the lake.
Once phase one is complete, developers will turn their attention to other planned amenities such as a restaurant and bar with a banquet hall and a dry boat storage facility. Gorden said construction will likely start on phase two next summer.
Gorden said Havasu Riviera Marina expects to have about 10 employees when it initially opens this spring, and about 25 full time employees once other amenities like the store and dry boat storage are completed. He said the restaurant will employ its own workers once the building is finished and an operator moves in.
Komick said the plan is to bring in a large “top-flight restaurant” to operate out of the Riviera.
(3) comments
Komick said the plan is to bring in a large “top-flight restaurant” to operate out of the Riviera. The gangs all here: Subway ● Starbucks ● KFC ● Burger ● Pizza Hut ● Hunt Brothers Pizza ● Wendy's ● and Taco Bell!
That is great news!
You mean the boat ramp the city ONCE AGAIN lied about to get approval saying that the Ramps will be available for use HOW MANY summers ago?
