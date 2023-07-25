A network of federally funded charging stations for electric vehicles is the goal of a program that is currently underway at the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Under that plan, Arizona’s interstates would be the first highways to see the new charging stations — possibly beginning construction by late 2024 — with seven other state highways joining the system the next year.
Information on the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program was the topic of a statewide virtual Zoom meeting conducted by ADOT on Tuesday evening, July 18.
The meeting included an overview of the NEVI program’s progress to date, as well as a proposed 2023 updated plan, and a schedule for what comes next.
The meeting began with a presentation by ADOT’s EV (electric vehicle) Project Manager Dianne Kresich, who told the listeners on the Zoom meeting that NEVI is a federal program that is making $5 billion available to states to fund a network of publicly accessible EV chargers along the states’ highways.
“Arizona is eligible for up to $76.5 million of this funding across five years,” Kresich said, adding that to be eligible for the NEVI funding, a highway must be on the national highways system.
“The objective of NEVI is to create a nationwide network of fast chargers along the nation’s highways to facilitate long-distance travel for electric vehicles,” Kresich said.
The program requires that the stations be placed no more than 50 miles apart, although exceptions are allowed if there are no suitable locations in the area.
The stations must also be located within one driving mile from the highways, and each station must have at least four 50 kilowatt CCS direct fast chargers, Kresich said, adding that the stations are intended to charge most electric vehicles within 30 minutes or less.
In all, the state’s NEVI program is aiming to create about 55 charging stations on highways across the state, ADOT officials said during the question-and-answer portion of the meeting.
Kresich pointed out that ADOT is required to update its plan each year. Last year, the state submitted its initial EV plan to the Federal Highways Administration to establish charging station on the interstate highways.
In the 2023 plan, the state is proposing adding seven new highways to the program, including:
• U.S. 93, Kingman to Nevada border.
• U.S. 89, Flagstaff to Utah border.
• Highway 347, Maricopa to I-10.
• Highway 87, Phoenix to Payson.
• Highway 64, I-40 to Grand Canyon National Park.
• Highway 95, I-40 to Quartzsite.
• Highway 260, Payson to Show Low.
Kresich noted that ADOT is taking a “staged approach” to the creation of the network — an approach she said was based on feedback from the public and many other stakeholders.
Kresich stressed that Arizona’s charging stations would be private functions that would be funded through federal and private money.
The ADOT team fielded a number of questions from listeners during Tuesday’s Zoom meeting. The questions touched on issues such as the charging stations’ pricing, the types of charging stations included in the plan and the types of vehicles that will be served at the stations.
Kresich said the charging pricing would be established by the contractors, but she said details related to that would be included in the contracting process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.