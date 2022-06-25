Designs for Lake Havasu City’s first municipal courthouse are about two-thirds complete and the city is now hoping to kick off construction in October.
The updated designs to renovate the former Havasu Fitness building at 92 Acoma Blvd. into a functional courthouse have been completed and will be presented to the City Council and the public at the council meeting on Tuesday. The presentation will be the first time the council has taken a look at designs for the renovation since August. The current designs will continue to be worked on over the next couple months before being finalized.
According to meeting documents the updated design includes two fully functional courtrooms – which would double the amount of available space the municipal court currently has in its lease for space at Mohave County’s courthouse on College Drive – in addition to a virtual courtroom for virtual hearings which is required by the Administrative Office of the Courts. The designs for the first floor also include work space and offices for judges, clerks and other court employees, record storage, meeting rooms, jury assembly rooms, restrooms, a holding area, and more.
The presentation will also include designs for a potential partial second floor totaling 3,460 square feet. The second floor designs show a 2,574 square foot council chambers with 128 seats which would allow the council to finally move out of the police department’s training room. The second floor also includes a meeting room, some storage, a small room for AV equipment and two unisex restrooms.
The current lowest cost estimate for construction of the designs is $5,145,851. According to meeting documents the original cost estimate was $5,806,194 but that was reduced by removing or replacing various elements of the design with more cost-effective alternatives. Those alterations include removing wood paneling in courtrooms, removing ceiling from non-public corridors and using a lower-cost acoustical ceiling tile in other areas, replacing the restroom floor with polished concrete, replacing the tile walls in the restroom with fiberglass reinforced plastic, and more.
Lake Havasu City’s recently approved Capital Improvement Plan for FY2022-23 budgets a total of $4.9 million for the courthouse next fiscal year – which was based on cost estimates from previous design documents.
The cost of constructing the second floor is estimated at $994,251, along with an additional $73,970 for additional design and pre-construction services.
The city plans to have the renovation designs completed by the end of August, and receive a guaranteed maximum price for construction in September. That would allow for construction to begin in October 2022 and construction is expected to take 12 months – wrapping up in October 2023. Once construction is complete the city will furnish and equip the facility during the fall with the goal of opening the building in early 2024.
Background
Lake Havasu City has been looking for its own municipal courthouse for the last few years, particularly since the municipal court deconsolidated its operations with the Mohave County Superior Court in 2019. The city and county courts had operated jointly out of the Lake Havasu City Consolidated Courthouse on College Drive for about 30 years prior, but the city and county agreed to deconsolidate the courts due to surging caseloads as Havasu’s population has grown from about 24,000 people when the city and county originally consolidated in 1992 to about 56,000 today. As cases have increased, the courthouse is running out of space to host both the city and county court operations.
Since 2019, Lake Havasu City has currently leased the space it uses at the county courthouse, but City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli has said the city generally only has access to one courtroom and is rapidly running out of storage space.
In August 2020 the City Council voted unanimously to purchase the Havasu Fitness building at 92 Acoma Blvd. for $3 million with the plan to renovate the facility into a courthouse. Prior to that, the city had planned on building a new courthouse from scratch somewhere on the city hall campus – which is adjacent to 92 Acoma Blvd.
Lake Havasu City hired Dick & Fritsche Design Group – known as DFDG Architecture – in May for $509,527 to design the renovations needed.
In August 2021 the council heard some initial design options focused on what needs to be included in the designs for the courthouse, along with associated cost estimates. At that time, even the cheapest option with only one completed courtroom was about $200,000 above the city’s $3,500 budget for the renovations. Councilmembers said the courthouse would have to have two functional courtrooms, and that they wanted to continue to explore options for including a partial second story.
After the meeting in August, city staff paused the project for several months as it put out a request for qualifications with the goal of finding a general contractor to assist in finding ways to cut the project’s overall cost during the design phase, and to provide more accurate cost estimates through the process. In February 2022 the council voted to hire FCI Constructors of Glendale for a pre-construction contract of $44,010.
After hiring FCI Constructors work resumed on the designs. The 35% designs and cost estimates were completed in April and the 65% designs and estimates were finished in June.
Council meeting
The presentation during the council meeting on Tuesday will provide an opportunity for informal discussion about the project’s progress, but no vote is expected to be taken during the meeting. The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. It will also be broadcast live on channel 4, and streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.