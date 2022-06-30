KINGMAN – Updates to the Mohave County Animal Control Ordinance take effect today.
It makes it a class 2 misdemeanor for anyone other than “the livestock’s owner or the owner’s agent to provide food or water to livestock in an open range” and for a dog owner to “negligently fail to prevent the dog from biting another person.”
According to a Mohave County news release, a class 2 misdemeanor is punishable by up to four months in jail and a fine of up to $750. The intentional, knowing or reckless provision of food or water to livestock in an open range will become a class 2 misdemeanor beginning Friday.
The changes to the ordinance were adopted by the Board of Supervisors on June 20.
