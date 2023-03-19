Work has been completed at Goat Hill, north of Lake Havasu City, where plans have been in motion this year to enhance services provided to Havasu residents through the Mohave County Television Improvement District.
For more than 40 years, Lake Havasu City residents have paid taxes to fund the TV Improvement District, while remaining one of the communities least served by the district in Mohave County. More than two dozen signal repeater towers comprise the district, built to serve rural areas in mountainous regions of the county where residents may not otherwise have access to antenna signals or emergency alerts. But the tower on Goat Hill is the only tower that has served Havasu residents, with a signal that has until now been unable to reach as far as southern Havasu.
Plans for a new tower were presented to county officials last year, but were prevented by an apparent FCC moratorium on additional repeater tower construction. The solution to enhancing TV Improvement District service in Havasu was found in a partnership with Kingman-based WECOM Communications, which provided modern upgrades to decades-old equipment on Goat Hill.
Last year, $200,000 were set aside in the county’s budget to provide upgrades and address service gaps in the Havasu area. Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents Southern Lake Havasu City, announced the completion of those upgrades this week.
“This equipment upgrade was much needed,” Johnson said in a Monday statement. “Unfortunately, some of the older digital TVs may need to be re-scanned if some channels or program information is missing or not accurate.”
In addition to television reception, the district provides Amber Alerts, broadcast weather updates, evacuation notices and other emergency messages from the county.
According to statements earlier this year by county officials, residents may still require antenna signal towers of at least 15 feet to receive signals transmitted by the TV district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.