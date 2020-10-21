KINGMAN — After three years of work, the U.S. Geological Survey presented Mohave County and the City of Kingman with the Hualapai Valley Basin Aquifer hydrological model and a scenario that shows the underground water supply will likely last longer than previously thought.
While an earlier report by the Arizona Department of Water Resources in December 2019 indicated supply problems by 2080, area officials heard from USGS on Monday that the aquifer should hold up for another 100 or more years.
However, concerns remain and mitigation practices are required.
The new model indicated that even in 2080 the aquifer will be in an acceptable shape, which stands in contrast with a previously published ADWR report from December 2019 that indicated “there is insufficient groundwater to provide a reasonably safe supply for sustained irrigation of cultivated lands in the basin at the current and predicted rates of withdrawal” and predicted supply problems by 2080.
Both studies were initiated due to large withdrawals for agricultural production in the area that developed in the last decade, and included production of water-intensive crops like alfalfa.
The new model was presented to county and city officials, State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and the audience by Jamie Macy from the Arizona Water Service Center within the USGS.
“You have some time,” was Macy’s main message. He said the created model is the best available hydrologic tool to assess the groundwater conditions for most purposes and for all water users.
The “inherent differences” between the two studies, Macy said, come from the fact that they worked with different numbers – different areas of maximum agricultural production and different crops.
The scenario the USGS assumed was 128,800 acre-feet per year of water usage for a maximum of 44,000 acres in production. The ADWR report was working on the assumption that the water usage would be between 280,000 acre-feet and 340,000 acre-feet per year.
“Different assumptions and different time,” said Nick Holt, assistant director at Mohave County Public Works, who provided data for both studies.
For the purpose of the latest USGS study, the information was gathered from the farmers, who spoke about their future plans. That led to more precise information on the area that will be used for production and the crops that will be used. Nuts consume about half of the water alfalfa needs, and it was that type of production that USGS used in their scenario.
As John Duarte of the Peacock Nuts Co. of Kingman observed, farmers know better than to grow alfalfa in the Kingman area because it’s simply too expensive.
“It’s too early for legislation,” he said. “We pump water at 12,000 feet and still pump water up.”
But Cobb, who has been leading the groundwater mitigation efforts for years now, said both tools will be utilized. The county is still likely to pursue the creation of a new Rural Groundwater Management Area (RMA), which would be a modified Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) tailored specifically to the Hualapai Basin’s needs. A 2019 Cobb bill in the Legislature created the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee that will continue to study the issue and is preparing a report on the subject.
The USGS study shows “a point in time,” Cobb told the Miner on Oct. 7, while the ADWR takes future usage into account. “I still would like to deliver some report by the end of the year,” Cobb said, explaining how the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the work of the committee.
The USGS model identified three sub-basins within the Hualapai Mountain Basin: the Kingman sub-basin to the south, the large Hualapai sub-basin to the north, and the Long Mountain sub-basin in between.
The main challenge, Macy explained, will be the potential loss of connection between the Kingman sub-basin and the Hualapai sub-basin since the Long Mountain sub-basin will dry out first. That’s why, in this area, USGS has been monitoring four well sites that record information every 15 minutes, Macy said. They provide useful data about the health of the aquifer.
Asked about the relation of the problem to the larger issue of climate change, Macy said that while he can’t speak about the cause of the problem, the drought conditions in the Hualapai Valley Basin have been a reality for over 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.