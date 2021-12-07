The local Marine Corps League unveiled its piece of the USS Arizona to Lake Havasu City on Tuesday, and dedicated the relic on the 80th Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor when the now-famous superdreadnought battleship was sunk in Hawaii.
Marine Corps League Commandant Kim McCoy, and Past Commandant Bud Watts, told the crowd of about 100 people about the 4 foot by 6 foot, 500 pound relic that was taken from the aft deckhouse of the superstructure of the USS Arizona, the roughly two year process the Marine Corps League went through to obtain the relic from the Naval History and Heritage Command, and the Local Marine Corps League’s charge to protect and display the relic.
The ceremony also included a moment of silence for the 2,403 American lives lost in the surprise attack by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941 – including 1,177 crewmen aboard the USS Arizona – followed by the playing of Taps.
Watts said the end goal is to permanently display the relic somewhere in the city. Although plans for the display are still being worked out, Watts said the Marine Corps League is hoping to put it in London Bridge Beach Park near the US flag and military flags. He said the relic’s security is paramount, but they would also like to display the relic in a high-traffic area that is easily accessible.
Marine Corps League member Gus Bader, also a member of the Seabee Historical Foundation, said he learned about the USS Arizona relic program back in 2019 from a magazine and started the process of bringing a piece of history to Havasu. The Marine Corps League soon joined in the effort, supported by Lake Havasu City, and serves as the non-profit organization in charge of the relic.
The USS Arizona Relics Program began in 1995 when Congress authorized the Navy to give pieces of the wreckage to educational institutions and non-profit organizations. The program has been giving pieces of the battleship’s superstructure, which was removed in the 1950s due to corrosion and safety concerns. Prior to its removal, the superstructure served as the foundation for a makeshift platform for visitors and ceremonies – a precursor to the white memorial structure around the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor today.
According to MilitaryTrader.com, more than 150 pieces of the superstructure have been distributed throughout the United States, and to the Imperial War Museum in London, since the relic program began.
