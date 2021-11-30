A piece of American history will be making its public debut in Lake Havasu City next week.
The local Marine Corps League secured a 4-foot by 6-foot, 520 pound relic from the USS Arizona which was officially delivered to Lake Havasu City in mid-January. The League and city plan to eventually create a permanent display for its latest piece of history, but there is still no specific timeline for when that will occur. But with Pearl Harbor Day coming up on Tuesday, the Marine Corps League decided it was time to introduce the relic to the city and the 80th anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor seemed like a perfect time.
Watts said the relic will be dedicated with a ceremony on the stage under the London Bridge starting at 11 a.m. After the ceremony the piece of the World War II battleship will remain on display until 3 p.m.
“We are going to get it out there so the people know that we have it, and are planning on permanently displaying it in the near future,” said Bud Watts, who led the Marine Corps League’s efforts to acquire the piece.
The USS Arizona was a superdreadnought battleship commissioned in 1916. It was stationed in Pearl Harbor during the surprise attack by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Arizona was one of 18 ships sunk or run aground during the attack, and the ship still rests where it sank. Today the ship serves as a memorial of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
Watts said in January that Havasu’s piece was part of the aft deckhouse of the superstructure of the USS Arizona. While the ship itself is still in Pearl Harbor, the US Navy has several pieces that have been cut off of the ship. But the Navy doesn’t give out relics to just anybody.
“Under the program you have to be a military organization or education institution in order for them to agree to release it to you for display,” Watts said. “It took me a year to get it.”
The Marine Corps League is now responsible for protecting it, and if they are ever unable to keep the relic it must be returned to the Navy.
The piece of the ship has been kept safe in storage in the city’s maintenance yard since it arrived in Havasu nearly 11 months ago. Eventually it will be a permanent part of the city, and City Manager Jess Knudson said Havasu wants to make sure that the display is well thought out.
“We are one of just a few cities in Arizona that have a piece of history from the USS Arizona,” Knudson said. “So we want to present it the right way. In a way that is going to preserve the integrity of the relic and in a way that would provide some type of a feature that would tell the story of why that relic is important and why it is such a big piece of our country’s history.”
Another piece of the USS Arizona is already on display in Scottsdale. According to DiscoverSaltRiver.com the USS Arizona Memorial Gardens at Salt River is a five acre development build around the boathouse relic from the USS Arizona.
“What they did with their relic is pretty phenomenal,” Knudson said. “So after looking at that, we need to make sure that we do it right.”
Knudson said the city has had several preliminary discussions with Watts and the Marine Corps League about where and how to display the relic permanently. He said the eventual location of the display will need to be somewhere that will preserve and protect the piece, while also maximizing its visibility by placing it in a high-traffic area.
He mentioned underneath the London Bridge as one possibility, though he said the size of the structure needed would take up a significant amount of space in that location. Knudson also said there have been conversations about placing the relic in London Bridge Beach Park, near the U.S. flag and military flags.
“Those are some of our initial conversations, but we haven’t refined those thoughts just yet,” he said.
