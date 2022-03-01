Six months after utility rates for water and sewer were adjusted in Lake Havasu City for the first time in more than a decade, the city’s rates have missed their intended mark so far.
According to the major revenue report from the Arizona Department of Revenue, Havasu’s water fund is a little less than $1.8 million below budget (-21.7%) through the first half of Fiscal Year 2021-22. Conversely, the wastewater fund has brought in about $1 million more than projected between July 1 and the end of 2021.
The water fund has produced a total of $6,475,525 through the first six months of FY21-22, which is about $400,000 less, 3.5%, than the city received for water services through the first half of FY20-21 under the previous water rates. Havasu had budgeted for the new rates to produce $1.4 million more through the first six months of this fiscal year, compared to last year.
“Staff is aware of the reduction in water revenues and we are currently looking at those numbers and evaluating to see exactly what is causing the impact to those revenues,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. “It could be a reduction in usage in trying to improve water conservation during the drought throughout the Southwest, or there could be a different reason behind it. So we will continue to evaluate those numbers and take a look internally as we continue to get more information back regarding the usage.”
Conversely, the city’s updated sewer rates have been producing more money than the city anticipated in the budget. According to the report, the wastewater fund produced a total of $14,740,484 through the first half of the fiscal year, which is about $1 million (7.5%) more than was expected in the budget and almost $2.8 million (23.2%) more than the wastewater fund received during the first six months of last fiscal year under the previous sewer rates.
“There could be a number of things associated with that,” Kozlowski said. “Again, staff is trying to evaluate those numbers and take a look to see what is behind those increases.”
(1) comment
Raise the price of water and people will conserve.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.