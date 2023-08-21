Next Tuesday, the Lake Havasu City Council will meet and discuss topics ranging from food truck regulations to the 2023 utility rate study.

One of the first public hearing agenda items will be a presentation of the 2023 utility cost of service rate study. The presentation will include a look at water and sewer rate options and comparisons. 

