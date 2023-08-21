Next Tuesday, the Lake Havasu City Council will meet and discuss topics ranging from food truck regulations to the 2023 utility rate study.
One of the first public hearing agenda items will be a presentation of the 2023 utility cost of service rate study. The presentation will include a look at water and sewer rate options and comparisons.
Water rates are likely to increase, a topic discussed during the July 25 council meeting, where council members said price increases are a necessary evil.
Two proposed options are to treat residential customers the same or increase multifamily and RV Park rates in equal annual increments.
For sewer rates, the two options are establishing a flat rate for single-family and multifamily or phasing in multifamily rates over time to match single-family rates.
These are two of the three options that were previously discussed.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the purpose of next week's meeting is to gather additional feedback from the council and public regarding the remaining options on both water and wastewater.
The adoption meeting is scheduled for Sept. 26., and rates tentatively become effective 30 days after adoption at a public meeting, Kozlowski said. Residents will also be notified before rate changes go into effect.
The next item on the agenda is to adopt the new food truck regulations proposed during the last meeting.
The new code includes application requirements, permits, rules on parking in residential areas and on public streets, and time limits for parking in different areas.
No ordinance is currently in place, and all rules and regulations have been written from scratch.
The council received feedback from food truck owners at the last meeting and made several changes to the original language related to parking and time limits. The six-hour time limit and 24-foot length limit were changed.
The current proposed rule reads that a food truck owner can use “no more than one legal parking space from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and no more than two legal parking spaces from 8:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m.”
Some food truck owners are unhappy with the proposed code, however.
At a meeting held at The KAWS on Monday, the regulations were discussed.
Steve Rangoussis, owner of Stoney’s Bar & Grill, said he went around to get people’s opinions on the regulations.
Out of the people he was able to talk to, he said some liked it, but a majority did not.
Another topic at the meeting will be the possible enacting of a resolution to establish Lake Havasu City and Rocky Point, Sonora, Mexico, as “sister cities.”
According to the resolution, this means the cities will work together on economic development, education, culture, and technical assistance.
Next week’s city council meeting is open to the public. The Lake Havasu City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the Police Facility Meeting Room at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
