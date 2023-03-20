Lake Havasu City oversees non-profit water and sewer systems that are paid for entirely through user fees. That means that every dollar needed to operate and maintain the utilities comes from customers, and every dollar collected from customers is spent to operate and maintain the utilities.

As Havasu’s 2023 Utility Rate Study kicked off last week, the council took a look at how the city determines how much money it needs to raise for both its water and sewer systems. The utility rates, then, dictate how that overall cost is spread around to all of the utility’s customers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.