Lake Havasu City oversees non-profit water and sewer systems that are paid for entirely through user fees. That means that every dollar needed to operate and maintain the utilities comes from customers, and every dollar collected from customers is spent to operate and maintain the utilities.
As Havasu’s 2023 Utility Rate Study kicked off last week, the council took a look at how the city determines how much money it needs to raise for both its water and sewer systems. The utility rates, then, dictate how that overall cost is spread around to all of the utility’s customers.
City Manager Jess Knudson noted that the city does have some costs associated with personnel, vehicles and equipment such as tools in order to operate its utilities. But Knudson said the rates are mainly derived from the city’s 10-year capital improvement plan which budgets out water and sewer projects over the next decade that have been identified as needs in its water masterplan and its wastewater masterplan.
The 10-year Capital Improvement Plan for water shows a total of $135,657,537 in maintenance and improvement projects that will be needed over the next 10 years – or roughly $13.6 million per year. Meanwhile the CIP for sewer is $94,900,214 over the next decade – about $9.5 million per year.
Kevin Burnett, senior project manager for Willdan Financial Services, told the council that both of the CIPs had experienced a “fairly significant increase” since the utility rates were reviewed just two years ago.
The council also reviewed the outstanding debt Havasu is still paying off for both water and sewer, which also need to be accounted for in the rates.
Havasu’s water system currently has two outstanding debts with the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority – one from 2007 that expires in 2027 and the other from 2010 that expires in 2030. Together, Havasu’s water system pays $610,947 per year in debt service to WIFA. That will drop to $209,744 each year from 2028 until 2030, when the last of the debt is expected to be paid off.
Havasu’s sewer debt is significantly more substantial – totaling almost $13.7 million per year for the next 12 years.
Councilmember David Lane noted that more than half of a customer’s sewer bill currently goes towards paying down the large debts that were incurred when the city financed the sewer infrastructure in 2015. Havasu has $3,847,102 in annual debt service through WIFA that expires in 2035, $5,181,825 million in debt service through GO bonds that end in 2037, and $4,656,850 annual debt service in revenue bonds with payments lasting until 2045.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said Havasu’s intent in taking on all of that debt for the sewer infrastructure was to ensure that future utility users help pay for that infrastructure – not just the people who lived here when the sewer was installed.
