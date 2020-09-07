The Lake Havasu City Council will consider a utility cost of service rate study, approving a final condominium plat, and a series 12 liquor license application at Tuesday’s meeting.
Included on the council’s agenda for Tuesday is a public hearing to approve hiring Willdan Financial Services to conduct a utility cost of service rate study that will examine the finances of the city’s water and wastewater systems. According to the professional services agreement the city would pay Willdan $58,820 and the study is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with a final presentation of the findings at a meeting in late January.
The study comes as the city is exploring its options for how to replace the Irrigation and Drainage District, which provides roughly $5.8 million annually for those systems. The City Council has previously said that it intends to present options for how to move forward when the IDD expires in 2022 to citizens, and will let the public decide the best alternative.
In another public hearing the council will consider a planned development rezone at 2430 Tradewind Drive that would increase the maximum building height on the property from 15 feet to 20 feet. According to the applicant’s letter of intent, they are hoping to put in an RV garage with a standard 14-foot door and is requesting the planned development to avoid having to put the building below the street level.
The council will also consider recommending approval of a series 12 liquor license for Romano’s, a new restaurant located at 1519 Queen’s Bay.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving an amended final condominium plat for the Riverwalk Condos on 2042 Swanson Avenue.
The City Council will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the police facility located at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting will be open to the public or can be watched live on Channel 4 or online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Comments for call to the public, or any of the public hearings, can be delivered in person at the meeting or can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov. Please include your name, address, meeting date, and the agenda item number if applicable.
