If government officials and outdoor recreation agencies learned anything last year, it’s that there’s nothing that makes people want to get outdoors than being told to stay inside.
State and federal agencies saw a boom in outdoor recreation during the pandemic last year, as Americans flocked to areas like Lake Havasu City for fresh air and outdoor adventure. Recreational vehicles and off-highway vehicles became increasingly popular last year, with Havasu dealers facing low inventory and long waiting lists for new vehicle shipments. And now the UTV World Championships are expected to see renewed popularity next month as they return to Lake Havasu City, following national interest in the sport.
“The coronavirus has supercharged the already rapid growth of the UTV market, with 72% of sales being new UTV users,” said World Championship CEO Matt Martelli in a Wednesday press release.
As that surge continues, Martelli wants to educate new users about trail etiquette, including basic cleanup and refuse disposal while on the Southwest’s dusty desert trails.
Havasu resident and off-highway vehicle enthusiast John Geyer has seen growing interest in UTVs and side-by-sides throughout the U.S. this year, and he expects to see that trend continue this fall and winter in the Havasu area.
“I’ve been to places in Idaho, Montana, Oregon … all of the dealers there are sold out, and there’s an extensive waiting list,” Geyer said Thursday. “The demand is far exceeding the supply. Razors and side-by-sides are everywhere now … places are packed with people. And I predict an amazing winter at Havasu, and on the Arizona Peace Trail.”
Geyer attributes the sport’s growing popularity to a desire among Americans for adventure and the great outdoors.
“People like to get out, they like freedom and they want to see the country,” Geyer said. “They want to see and explore things. You can only sit in the house for so long.”
Geyer and several of his fellow off-highway recreation enthusiasts will have a part to play in this year’s UTV championships. According to Geyer, they will use a custom-made, 2,000-pound grate to smooth possible ruts in the track before and after the event takes place.
Thousands of outdoor recreation enthusiasts are expected to arrive in Havasu next month, with hundreds of racers and racing fans, according to the UTV World Championship organization. The event is scheduled to take place Oct. 13-17 at Standard Wash, south of SARA Park.
Havasu residents can visit Utvworldchampionship.com for more information. The event can also be found on Facebook and Instagram under @Utvworldchampionship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.