Speed UTV

A shipment of new Speed UTV off-highway vehicles arrived this week at 321 Lake Havasu Avenue, an address that remained vacant for years after the departure of Texas-based Hastings Entertainment. The location will now be home to Speed UTV’s showroom, restaurant and sports bar, which could open as early as this summer.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

After seven years of near-vacancy, an old building is now seeing new life as Havasu’s former Hastings Entertainment location prepares to reopen this year under a new business.

Hastings operated for about two decades in Havasu, before the popular movie rental and bookstore chain closed nationwide in 2016. Plans were made and abandoned, with several proposals made for the property for years afterward. But after purchasing the property in 2020, new owner and North Carolina resident Robby Gordon is almost ready to open his new restaurant and UTV showroom at the location.

