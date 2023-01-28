After seven years of near-vacancy, an old building is now seeing new life as Havasu’s former Hastings Entertainment location prepares to reopen this year under a new business.
Hastings operated for about two decades in Havasu, before the popular movie rental and bookstore chain closed nationwide in 2016. Plans were made and abandoned, with several proposals made for the property for years afterward. But after purchasing the property in 2020, new owner and North Carolina resident Robby Gordon is almost ready to open his new restaurant and UTV showroom at the location.
Advertisements still hung in movie poster frames inside the home of the former Hastings location on Thursday. Those advertisements, shrouded in the dust and wear of almost seven years, promoted the location as a place to buy books, drink coffee, or buy and trade used DVDs. Beneath the smiling, dust-covered faces of those posters, something new was being built. Or rather, several somethings.
The building will now be home to Gordon and business partner Todd Romano’s new business, Speed UTV. For the past two years, the building has been closed to the public as a testing facility for Gordon’s new line of fully-customized, bespoke off-highway vehicles. The first shipment of those vehicles arrived at the facility on Wednesday, Gordon said. Speed employees this week began putting the finishing touches on those vehicles at the facility for their soon-to-be new owners.
Store closed, but business is booming
The new home of Speed UTV remains closed as workers continue to modify new vehicles at the property, and plans are still in motion for a full renovation of the building’s inner and outer facade.
“I started this company and bought the building about two years ago,” Godron said. “It sat empty for about three years before that. The building needed a lot of work, and I knew I was taking a risk … but the location is perfect for us.”
And although the location may not be open yet, business is booming.
“I started Speed UTV in 2019 as a concept,” Gordon said on Thursday. “Not it’s January 2023, and I have actual production cars in-house. During the process, we opened these cars up to the market like Tesla did, where people can pre-order their cars … and we have taken a massive amount of pre-orders.”
According to Gordon, factories in Vietnam, China and Mexico are now prepared to produce as many as 1,500 vehicles per month to meet anticipated demand. As of this week, Gordon says as many as 18,000 of his UTVs have already been pre-purchased through Speed UTV and other off-highway vehicle dealers throughout the country.
“We sold four vehicles just today,” Gordon said on Thursday. “I’ve told them they won’t get their cars for nine months … that’s how far behind I am on pre-orders.”
Zero to Sixty
According to Gordon, there’s still a lot of work to be done before the building will be ready for a grand opening.
“It’s gonna need a lot of work,” Gordon said Thursday. “It’s nowhere near where I want it. We’re lucky it has lights and air conditioning right now. We’ve been using the building as a testing facility for the past two years, but now it’s time to get serious.”
According to Gordon, the building will feature a glass outer facade, with a sports bar and restaurant, showroom, and a completely renovated interior when complete.
“You’ll see changes here weekly,” Gordon said. “But a grand opening? I’d loved to say it’ll be open by the end of May. I have all my permits, everything’s been brought in, and we just started moving in the kitchen.”
And Gordon says both the city and the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development have done wonders to accommodate his efforts.
“Obviously there are a lot of visitors who come to this area - A lot of locals, but also a lot of people from out of state who come to town. It’s good for the economy, and it’ll be good for business, and I think we can add another layer to that.”
Gordon says PED President James Grey and Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy have done wonders to help him through the process of acquiring and developing his business in Havasu.
“James has been excellent, Cal has been wonderful … everything’s been good,” Gordon said. “I have big plans for this city.”
A lifetime in the industry
Not every newcomer can make an immediate splash in the automotive industry - but a little name recognition doesn’t hurt. And to racing and off-highway sporting enthusiasts, Gordon may be a familiar name.
Gordon is a three-time Baja 1000 winner, a four-time Baja 500 winner; and once reportedly raced both the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina on the same day.
After decades of racing, both on and off the road, Gordon transitioned from driving race cars to building them. Gordon is responsible for the design of Traxxas Series Speed Energy Stadium Super Trucks in 2013. He is also responsible for the development of the four-seat RZR off-highway vehicle, and the Textron/Arctic Cat Wildcat XX.
“I decided to create my own business, and went all-in,” Gordon said.
As Gordon made a name for himself in the off-highway vehicle design and racing industry, business partner Todd Romano operated one of the world’s largest distributors of off-highway vehicle accessories, DragonFire Racing.
According to Romano, the two worked together on the design of the Wildcat XX - a design Romano says was commissioned by Arctic Cat, but was abandoned when Textron purchased the company.
Romano says he and Gordon recently won a $47 million federal lawsuit against Textron/Arctic Cat when the newly-merged company attempted to renege on its purchase of Romano’s and Gordon’s services.
Now, Romano and Gordon are hoping to take their designs to the market under their own brand.
“Speed UTV is about a higher standard of what we want to give our customers,” Romano said. “We set up a dealer network, began pre-orders … and what you’re seeing today is the fruit of countless hours of work. Two years ago, we had put all these years into the industry, and we were wondering ‘What do we do now?’ And now we have 16,000 to 17,000 of these cars being made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.