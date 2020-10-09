The UTV World Championships were right at home in Havasu.
The event made its debut in Lake Havasu City with qualifying runs for each of its desert races in Standard Wash on Thursday. The event had been in Laughlin for its first five years. Several professional drivers said they were happy with the change in venue.
“I’m super stoked to be here, and I think it is awesome that they moved it to Havasu,” said Wes Miller, a factory rider with Polaris who competed in the Pro Turbo class. “Havasu probably has the most UTV per capita of anywhere in the world. They are street legal here and there is a big UTV following. What better place to have the UTV Championships than the Mecca for UTVs?”
In addition to a better atmosphere, Miller said he likes the UTV World Championship course it more interesting in Havasu.
“I like this course a lot more than Laughlin, which is only a 16 mile loop,” Miller said. “You got into lappers really quick, and I just don’t think there is as much to separate drivers there. I think this is a more technical course and you have to be smart. You have to go fast enough to win, but not break your car.”
Dean Wheeler, of Phoenix, said drivers typically averaged about 75 miles per hour on the open course in Laughlin, but in Havasu speeds were down around 30 mph.
Still, Wheeler said he was trying to push his speed as high as possible with a goal of winning the qualifying round on Thursday.
“We just basically drove with our heads cut off trying to get it,” Wheeler said. “If we do good we will get no dust for tomorrow which is really excellent for what we do – it is very nice to have. So we just never lifted. It’s also at $12,000 for the number one qualifier, so we are going for that too.”
Miller said he was happy with his qualifying run, though still waiting to see the results on Thursday afternoon. He said his goal for the day was to finish in the top grouping of drivers, but his overall goal is to win a championship to add to his collection that already includes Vegas-to-Reno, Baja 400, and Tijuana Desert Challenge championships on UTVs.
In order to take first on the desert course, Miller said it will take more than just a fast car.
“You have to do five laps out there so you’ve got to keep the car in one piece,” he said. “You’ve got to get through the first half of the race on Saturday, see who is left standing, then battle to the finish.”
