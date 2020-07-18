Lake Havasu City’s response to the 2020 Census has been hampered by the number of vacation homes and part-time residents, according to city officials.
“Based on the 2010 Census, we saw about a third of the homes in Lake Havasu City are considered vacant by the Census, which means they’re used as vacation homes, Airbnbs or those types of properties, so we’re doing our best to make sure our permanent residents are counted,” Jess Knudson, Havasu city manager said, adding that a consistently low-count area seems to be near the Lake Havasu Golf Club.
Cities are interested in maximizing Census response because the number helps determine federal funding and political representation.
Stuart Schmeling, development services director, said the city is “currently with the golf course to put door hangers in the golf carts” in an effort to further promote the Census.
The city has also given Census shirts to staff, which they traditionally wear on Fridays, and lobby screensavers have been changed to remind residents to be counted.
“We’ve most recently been focusing at the food bank,” Schmeling said. “They’ve been including some of our things in their distribution packets, as well as when they do their door-to-door service, because we’ve identified that group as a low-count group.”
Elsewhere in Mohave County, Kingman’s response has reached about 70 percent, according to City Manager Ron Foggin. Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter believes another big issue in both Havasu and Bullhead City is the lack of people that can interact with residents in-person.
“We need people on the street who can speak Spanish, who are knocking on doors,” Cotter said. “Ultimately, this affects us, but it’s not our program.”
He urged all three cities to rally around the federal government to get Census workers out in the community. But the pandemic presents its own hurdle, limiting in-person contact as a precaution and cases continuing to rise in all three communities.
“I’m very concerned about how all of this ends,” Cotter said, referencing the challenges of the pandemic. “[It’s] 10 years of financial problems if we have an undercount, so we have a lot of work to do this fall.”
Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch is serving as director of the Mohave County Census Committee. She plans to go visit Colorado City soon “because their numbers are horribly low,” she said Wednesday.
“We’re going to be going up there for a couple of days at the food bank and signing them up right then and there,” Kentch said. “We’re doing what we can on our own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.