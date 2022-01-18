City leaders from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead, and Kingman will get together in Havasu today for the first Tri-City Council meeting of 2022. The council meets quarterly to discuss various regional issues affecting all three cities in Mohave County.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy is scheduled to lead a discussion on short-term rental legislation, which is expected to be a hot topic again during the 2022 Arizona legislative session that kicked off last week. Sheehy has previously told Today’s News-Herald that efforts to return some local control to the short-term rental industry will continue to be a major priority of the city during the current legislative session - as it has been since a 2016 state law barred local regulations on vacation rentals.
The council will also get a more broad update on the state legislative session from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
Transportation will be a major topic of conversation throughout the meeting, with several related items listed on the agenda. A representative from the Arizona Department of Transportation is expected to give an update on various ADOT projects that are in progress, or in the plans throughout the county. Kevin Adam, with the Rural Transportation Advocacy Council, is also expected to update the Tri-City Council on his organization’s priorities. The council will also hear a presentation from the Western Arizona Council of Government about its regional transit implementation plan, which is currently assessing the feasibility of region-wide transit services according to WACOG’s website.
The council will also get an update on covid-19 from the Mohave County Health Department as the number of positive cases and hospitalizations has begun to surge again in recent weeks.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. in Lake Havasu City’s council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person, or they can request to join the call remotely on Zoom by emailing williamsk@lhcaz.gov no later than 9 a.m. today.
