A covid-19 vaccine mandate is coming to ASU Havasu.
Arizona State University, along with the two other university systems announced on Oct. 15 that employees must show proof of vaccination as required by the Sept. 9 executive order issued by President Joe Biden. According to ASU officials employees will be required to share their vaccination status or their religious/disability accommodation by Dec. 8.
In a statement from the Governor’s office, a spokesperson for Ducey said that the governor was still opposed to mandates and the Governor is reviewing the universities decision to see what options are available.
According to ASU spokesperson Chris Fiscus, the university receives federal funds that would be in jeopardy if ASU did follow the executive order.
“ASU receives hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding through grants and contracts every year,” Fiscus said. “Continued receipt of these funds is essential to ASU’s mission as a comprehensive public research university as well as to the Arizona economy.”
Fiscus says the University has already alerted employees to the change in policy and has provided them information on accommodations and where to get the vaccine if they wish.
HR has reached out to any employees who did not have their vaccination status on file with the university,” Fiscus said. “The email noted that ASU will comply with President Joe Biden’s recent executive order that requires all employees of federal contractors — which includes all employees of the university — to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The email included links for employees to use to upload their vaccination record, links to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, and a link to learn more about medical or religious accommodations.”
ASU’s student paper, the State Press, reports that as of mid-September 85 percent of faculty and 80 percent of staff were vaccinated.
According to the website for the ASU and UA employee union, United Campus Worker of Arizona, the group’s third demand for returning to school (behind mask requirements and regular testing) is a vaccine mandate.
However, some students at ASU Havasu are against the new mandate.
Vicktoriia Fedorova is an international student from Russia who attends ASU in Lake Havasu City. Fedorova is vaccinated but she believes that it should be a choice made by the individual.
“They have to choose it by themselves,” Fedorova said. “In my country they are requiring it for attending university and it has not been good.”
Fedorova’s friend Eldos Orozobekov, an international student from Spain, agrees with her.
“Everyone has to make their own decisions,” Orozobekov said.
ASU has not said what will happen to employees who do not get the vaccine or an accommodation. Fiscus says that the university “expects everyone to receive the vaccination or have an accommodation on file.”
