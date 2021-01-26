Mohave County’s vaccination rollout continues to inch forward, but county health officials don’t yet know when they’ll be able to move on to the next phase of vaccination.
Vaccines are currently available for people 75 and older, and those working in healthcare fields.
Meanwhile, the National Guard has offered assistance to Mohave County in providing vaccinations.
Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley says the National Guard helped staff a strike team focused on vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff, people held in detention facilities, and other protective service occupations.
So far, the county has provided 9,693 doses of vaccine, Burley said.
The effort got a shot in the arm with the weekend’s start to the Embry Health clinic at Mohave Community College.
On Tuesday, a grid of vehicles formed in front of Lake Havasu City’s community college campus, with dozens waiting for free testing — offered at the location since summer — or to receive their first inoculations against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Medical officials have been distributing doses of the vaccine at Mohave Community College, with as many as 400 doses administered since Saturday, according to Site Manager Luis Garcia.
“We’re doing PCR testing, and we’re distributing vaccines to people 75 and older,” Garcia said. “We’re also vaccinating first responders, medical personnel and teachers. We had 60 people on the books for vaccine appointments (Tuesday).”
Heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday postponed the vaccination center’s opening, but workers were able to distribute vaccines after 2 p.m. According to Garcia, demand for the vaccine remains high even as new coronavirus cases continue to climb countywide.
“We’ve treated hundreds of people, and we’re expecting more vaccines to be delivered Wednesday,” Garcia said.
According to Garcia, some Havasu residents have attempted to receive vaccinations despite not meeting the requirements for Phase 1A or 1B recipients. Medical staff have had to turn those residents away, Garcia said, but many have been understanding of county officials’ efforts to follow guidelines set by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
“As soon as they give us the go ahead to start the next phase, we’ll begin,” Garcia said. “There’s a need for these vaccines, and patients are very grateful.”
Patients who received their vaccinations this week have been asked to wait 15 minutes at the location, to ensure that they suffer no side effects such as shortness of breath or chest pains afterward. According to Marcie Spongberg, a registered nurse at the location, none of the recipients reported such side effects as of Tuesday.
The Mohave County Health Department reported 100 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths throughout the county on Tuesday. As of this Tuesday, more than 100 deaths have been reported in Havasu due to the virus, out of 446 deaths since the crisis began.
According to county records, 5,084 coronavirus cases have been reported in Havasu since last March – more than any other municipality in Mohave County. Second to Havasu as of this week was Bullhead City, with 4,223 confirmed cases.
According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, distribution of the vaccine is expected to increase with the addition of Embry Health sites throughout the county. More than 25 providers throughout Mohave County area aiding in the vaccination effort, and health officials are working to transfer doses between providers when one is able to administer those doses sooner than others.
County health officials will continue to meet weekly with vaccine providers to discuss capacity, review vaccine availability data and evaluate information to determine when providers will proceed to the next phase of vaccinations. As of Tuesday, it was unknown when that next phase could begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.