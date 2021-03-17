Lake Havasu City is home to 500 more people who’ve received the coronavirus vaccine.
Wednesday’s mass vaccination event was a first for Lake Havasu City, with 500 doses administered to the public. Cars filled with people eager to receive their shots moved without a hitch through the drive-through clinic at the fire department on Kiowa Boulevard.
Wednesday’s clinic was open to people in the Phase 1B priority categories — people over 65 years old, people who work in education careers and medical fields.
Mohave County is far behind other counties in Arizona at vaccinating people over the age of 65. The Arizona Department of Health Service’s covid-19 dashboard shows that about two-thirds of residents over 65 have received at least one vaccine dose. In Mohave County, that number is closer to one in three residents.
The clinic was an important development for a county that is fighting to improve its immunization rate. Mohave County has vaccinated 15.6 percent of its residents, according to the Arizona Department of Health. That’s the state’s fourth-lowest vaccine rate — ahead of Apache, Graham and Maricopa counties — but it’s a number that has improved in recent weeks as the vaccine has become more available and events like the one held Wednesday are held with more frequency around the county.
Another mass vaccination clinic is being planned in Lake Havasu City in about four weeks.
Mohave County has administered a total of 50,174 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. It has received a total of 58,200 doses, giving the county an 86.2 percent utilization rate. Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley says the real utilization rate for county is 95.8 percent. The reason for the discrepancy between the state and county’s numbers says Burley is that the state’s numbers are factoring in this week’s allotment of the vaccine which the county had yet to receive as of Monday’s meeting.
Wednesday’s clinic was staffed with volunteers from Lake Havasu City and Mohave County as well as service members from the National Guard. The vaccine event was put on through a partnership between Albertsons and the Mohave County Health Department.
“I feel like with each event we do things are getting better and running better,” Medical Reserve Corps volunteer Robin MacBean said.
MacBean is a retired RN who is happy to be able to still give back to her community.
“This is a really nice group and I am happy to be associated with it,” MacBean said. “I have been in the medical field for a long time and I am just happy to help.”
Volunteers also came from Lake Havasu City’s Citizen Emergency Response Team.
Scott Wright, the leader on site for the Medical Reserve Corps, said volunteers couldn’t be praised enough. “Working with all of the entities here has been smooth,” Wright said. “Without these volunteers this event wouldn’t have been able to happen. Their importance cannot be overstated.”
Havasu residents receiving their first doses of the vaccine were impressed with how efficient the site was operating and relieved to finally be receiving the vaccine after weeks of fruitless searches for it.
“Everything I tried in the beginning was a pain and I wasn’t getting anywhere,” Debbie Downing said. She said she was encouraged by her son to sign up for the mass vaccination event, and she was able to get her and her husband signed up for an appointment right away.
Downing said she was thrilled that she and her husband, who has restricted mobility issues, didn’t have to leave their car during the entire process.
In related news, Mohave County reported 62 new confirmed cases of covid-19 yesterday and three new deaths. Those numbers included the death of one Lake Havasu City resident. Fourteen of the positive cases involved Lake Havasu City residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.