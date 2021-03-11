A recent boost in Mohave County’s allotment of vaccines has the vaccination rate in the county surging.
According to data from Arizona Department of Health Services, 13.4% of the county’s population has been vaccinated through Wednesday which is 1.4% more than the state was reporting at the beginning of the week.
Meanwhile, covid cases continued to rise as Mohave County reported another 72 positive cases of the virus in the county on Thursday and one new death that occurred in Bullhead City. Lake Havasu City accounted for 25 of the new cases reported.
Mohave County’s vaccination rate had been lagging behind much of the rest of the state since vaccinations began to arrive late in 2020. Until recently only Apache County had vaccinated a lower percentage of its population. But as Mohave County’s rate started its recent rapid rise it has eclipsed both Graham (12.6%) and Maricopa (12.9%) counties in overall vaccination rate in the last three days. ADHS reports that Arizona has vaccinated 20.5% of its total population.
The largest single factor for the county’s increasing vaccination rate seems to be the increased allocations sent to Mohave County in the last couple weeks.
Vaccine providers within the county received a total of 8,000 vaccine doses last week and another 9,700 this week – including 1,700 of Johnson & Johnson’s recently approved vaccine. Together those 17,700 doses in the last two weeks make up about 35% of the county’s total allocation since Dec. 22.
Up until March Mohave County had been receiving only 3,000 doses per week.
According to ADHS 43,148 vaccine doses of the 49,400 sent to Mohave County so far have been administered to patients, which means the county has used 87.3% of the vaccines it has been given. In all, 28,999 people in Mohave County have received a vaccine dose including 14,885 fully vaccinated individuals.
