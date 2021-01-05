Some vaccine providers in Lake Havasu City are starting to prepare for the next phase of vaccine distribution even as Mohave County finishes up with phase 1A.
Currently only 1A populations of healthcare workers and long term care facility staff and residents are available to receive the covid vaccine, but a couple local vaccine providers said they have already started a waiting list for people in lower priority groups.
Lake Havasu Primary Care practice administrator Joseph Lopez said when anybody calls or texts the practice they are asked a series of questions to see if they are qualified to be scheduled for a vaccination. If the caller is not in the 1A population, Lopez said they are put on a waiting list for their appropriate phase.
“As soon as we are cleared to start that list we will reach out and contact them to ask if they still want to get their vaccine,” he said.
Albertsons Pharmacy Manager Mila Haddox said they just started accumulating a similar wait list with 1B patients on Tuesday.
Lopez said for the current phase, those signing up to be vaccinated are asked to provide their work ID or some other form of proof that they are a healthcare worker. Lake Havasu Primary Care is also making sure everyone they vaccinate is a full time Mohave County resident.
“We get a lot of out of state or out of county people who are visiting, or snowbirds who are just here for the season,” Lopez said. “But unfortunately they don’t qualify because we go by what is on their IDs. The vaccination is intended for the full time residents in this region because everybody is allotted a certain amount for the region.”
