After a delay caused by bad weather both last weeks and this week’s allotment of the Moderna covid-19 vaccine have been delivered to Mohave County, officials reported on Wednesday.
The week long delay in receiving vaccines caused the cancellation of many appointments along with preventing the scheduling of new ones, a setback for the vaccination effort in the county which is the second worst in the state for vaccination rates.
While the county says that now is the time to reach out to providers to schedule new appointments, they are still stressing “patience and persistence” when trying to make the initial appointment because of the scarcity of the vaccine.
“We’re doing our best to make the vaccination process go as smoothly as possible. However, until our allotted weekly doses increase, we are limited. We’re thankful for the providers who are on board and we have high expectations that things will improve,” Mohave Public Health Director Denise Burley said.
Along with the scarcity of the Moderna vaccine, another issue that Mohave County has encountered is with their largest provider of the vaccine, Embry Health.
It was announced last Thursday that Mohave County would be suspending allotments of the vaccine to Embry after it was discovered that there was an issue with the provider’s data entry. Embry’s health record system, Athena, is unable to communicate with the state’s immunization databases, ASIIS.
Burley citied an executive order from the Gov. Doug Ducey as reason for cutting off Embry’s vaccine allotment.
“The Governor’s Executive Order 2020-57 includes the reporting requirements for all covid-19 vaccine reporters in Arizona,” Burley said. “If a provider is unable to meet those requirements, they are ineligible to receive covid-19 vaccine until the situation is resolved.”
Vaccine providers are required to complete an onboarding process with the state before they can be approved to administer the vaccine. According to the ADHS website, part of that onboarding process includes asking the provider if they are entering or transferring data into ASIIS.
“Vaccine providers who meet Arizona Department of Health Service’s onboarding requirements are eligible to receive and administer the covid-19 vaccine,” Burley said. “In this specific situation, the issue was not discovered until after the onboarding process had been completed.”
Burley said that the situation with Embry should be cleared up soon.
“Embry Health has been working diligently toward a resolution and is confident they will resume vaccination services very soon,” Burly said.
On Wednesday 53 new cases of covid were found in Mohave county. 22 of those cases were from the Lake Havasu City area.
