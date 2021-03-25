People who are homebound need access to covid-19 vaccinations, and the county is still figuring out how to accomplish such a task.
Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley said they are working with AHCCCS Managed Care Organizations, local vaccine providers and the Western Arizona Council of Governments to address this issue. According to Burley, “AHCCCS has dedicated funding for non-medical transportation to help its homebound members.”
But the county itself doesn’t have any program or method put in place as of Thursday afternoon.
“The guidelines for the storage, handling, and safe administration of the covid vaccines presents unique logistical challenges in providing access to homebound persons,” Burley explained, adding that possible solutions for these challenges are being explored at local and state levels.
Mohave County has nearly 66,000 residents over the age of 65, according to U.S. Census data from July 2019. Less than half of that population has been vaccinated as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Burley – 28,707 individuals, to be exact, the majority being female residents.
There are very limited options for homebound residents to get vaccinations as of Wednesday. Burley recommends first checking with the person’s insurance company or Medicaid/Medicare plan.
“They may have a special program or resource that can assist with receiving the vaccination,” she said.
Speaking with the individual’s primary care provider might also help to find a solution, as will frequently “checking in with local resources and covid vaccine providers” to see if they have any programs in place for homebound residents, Burley said.
One local vaccine provider is Walgreens, and a representative said they’ve vaccinated all of Lake Havasu City’s long term care facilities, but they aren’t visiting individual homes at this time.
When asked if the city has any way to ensure homebound individuals have access to vaccines, Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager, said the county is currently handling all vaccination efforts.
“Access to the covid vaccine is a challenge that is faced by most rural areas and is an issue MCDPH and local providers continue to address,” Burley said Wednesday. “However, as additional vaccine [doses] become available and more providers offer the vaccine, access for all residents, including the elderly, should improve.”
