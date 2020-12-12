The Arizona Judicial Council could require the state’s judicial employees to receive mandatory coronavirus vaccinations. But according to presiding Superior Court Judge Charles Gurtler, Mohave County’s court staff are against it.
“I’ve asked all of our department heads and judges about what position I should take,” Gurtler said this week at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “One hundred percent of them indicated that we do not want mandatory vaccinations. If anyone wants one, that should entirely be their option.”
Gurtler has served as Mohave County Superior Court Judge since 2002, and was appointed by the Arizona Supreme Court as presiding judge over Mohave County in 2011. He is one of 15 presiding judges who comprise the Arizona Judicial Council, a policy-making body that oversees the state’s judicial system.
“I am only one vote out of the 15 presiding judges,” Gurtler told the board of supervisors on Monday. “I have no notion of what the rest of the council might do. I will argue ‘no,’ but I have no idea, nor can I make a guarantee what the vote will be.”
The council is expected to make that decision Dec. 17, which will then be considered by the Arizona Supreme Court.
“I want folks to understand and know that we’re hoping that we won’t have mandatory vaccinations,” Gurtler said.
