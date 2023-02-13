Lynn Valentine

KINGMAN – As the Mohave County Nursing Services Manager, Lynn Valentine handles a significant and weighty public service job, overseeing the operation and budgeting of 10 different nursing division programs and 23 staff members. She must ensure fiscal responsibility and lead her team in being good stewards of taxpayers’ money. Most of the programs are grants and she’s accountable for ensuring total compliance with their specific requirements and for monitoring their effectiveness.

The nursing division is a lengthy and vital list of programs that include the adult and childhood immunization programs; Tuberculosis (tb) Control; Communicable Diseases; the Health Start home visiting program; the High Risk Perinatal Program; Youth Health Initiative; Family Planning; HIV Prevention; STD Program; and Occupational Health program (an internal program only.) The tasks affect many county residents.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.