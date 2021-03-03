The Mohave County Sheriff’s office was called to assist the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire officials Tuesday evening at a Valle Vista residence. According to Sheriff’s officials, the bodies of two victims were found inside once the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon, and the identities of the victims remained unknown. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0735, or call toll free at 1-800-522-4312.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.