Raymond Van der Riet has made plans to resign as director of ASU Havasu, effective June 30.
The announcement was circulated to ASU staff in a letter from Mark Searle. He is ASU’s executive vice president and university provost.
“I have asked Dean Sukhwant Jhaj to expeditiously hire the next director so that there will be overlap with Raymond’s tenure,” Searle stated in the letter.
On Wednesday, Van der Riet confirmed that he will be pulling up stakes and leaving Lake Havasu City.
“We have a family situation, so we’ll be selling our house and moving back east. It is unavoidable,” he said.
Van der Riet has been with ASU Havasu since day one. He began as a faculty member, teaching organizational leadership. In 2017, he took over the helm as the school’s Havasu campus director after founding director David Young retired.
Searle’s notice to his colleagues highlighted some of Van der Riet’s accomplishments.
“At Lake Havasu, he expanded the academic portfolio by adding degrees in organizational leadership, recreation and tourism (and) secondary education, among other efforts. During Raymond’s time at ASU, he worked steadfastly to develop and implement policies and procedures for faculty development and promotion,” Searle wrote.
He also mentioned that Van der Riet received the Business & Education Leader of the Year award from the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce in 2018.
