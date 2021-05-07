Fan Halen, a Van Halen tribute band, will play shows today and Saturday at Romano’s Havasu Concert Lounge at 1519 Queens Bay. Showtimes are 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-35. Info: 928-767-7662 or havaconcert.com.

