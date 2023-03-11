The family owned and operated Van Rooy Plumbing at 2918 Sweetwater Ave, is celebrating 45 years in business on April 1.
Original owner Tony Van Rooy, his wife Mary and two toddlers made the permeant move to Lake Havasu City from Illinois in 1978. Tony, originally from the Netherlands, immigrated to the United States at 21 years old.
Tony ran Van Rooy Plumbing until 1998 when he retired and passed the business on to his son, John. Now 25 years later John’s son and Tony’s grandson, Jake, is poised to follow in the family’s footsteps.
In the 45 years the Van Rooy plumbing has been operating, the business’s services have grown from basic home repair to “plumbing schools, grocery stores, restaurants, commercial complexes, underground sewer and water lines.”
“We’ve literally plumbed our way through town,” Allison Van Rooy said.
Allison says the company’s favorite memories from its time in Havasu all revolve around the relationship it has crafted in the community.
“Plumbing may not be the most glamorous job in the world, but we are very proud of the relationships this business has afforded us,” Allison Van Rooy said.
Van Rooy Plumbing is located at 2918 Sweetwater Ave and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The 2023 Realtor Olympics, presented by the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors Charitable Association, continues this Thursday, with bingo at the LHAR Realtor Center at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 and included two drink tickets.
This year’s Realtor Olympics features 12 events including a golf tournament, a side by side event and a murder mystery dinner. All the events are open to the public and all the proceeds from the event go back to local charities.
Realtor Olympics planned events
• March 21, 11 a.m. Pickleball at Dick Samp Park
• March 25, 10 a.m. HAVA Parker Fun Run
• April 1, Time TBA SXS event
• April 4, 6 p.m. Bunco at LHAR Realtor Center
• April 13, 6 p.m. Cornament at LHAR Realtor Center
• April 15, 8 a.m. Golf Tournament at Lake Havasu Golf Club
• April 29, 1 p.m. Darts and Billiards event at Mr. Lucky’s
• May 3, 5 p.m. Murder Mystery Dinner at LHAR Realtor Center
• May 6, Noon Bowling at Havasu Lanes
• May 17, 5 p.m. Closing Ceremony at LHAR Realtor Center
For more information on the evets or for any question visit the Lake Havasu Realtor Olympics Facebook page or call the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors office at 928-855-8423.
