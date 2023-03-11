Van Rooy Plumbing

Three generations of Van Rooy plumbers; Jake Van Rooy, John Van Rooy and Tony Van Rooy are shown.

 Courtesy

The family owned and operated Van Rooy Plumbing at 2918 Sweetwater Ave, is celebrating 45 years in business on April 1.

Original owner Tony Van Rooy, his wife Mary and two toddlers made the permeant move to Lake Havasu City from Illinois in 1978. Tony, originally from the Netherlands, immigrated to the United States at 21 years old.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.