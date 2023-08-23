Library statue

A statue approved this week for the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City, to replace a bronze statue damaged last month by vandals. The new statue will be purchased through a $2,394 donation by library patron J. Guardalabene.

Silence may be golden at the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City, but the decorations are bronze. And now, one bronze sculpture will be replaced, after becoming damaged last month by alleged vandals.

The previous statue was reportedly vandalized on July 14, after hours. According to Mohave County Library Director Jake Barillaro, the vandals caused irreparable damage, and the case was reported to local law enforcement for investigation.

