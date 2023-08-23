Silence may be golden at the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City, but the decorations are bronze. And now, one bronze sculpture will be replaced, after becoming damaged last month by alleged vandals.
The previous statue was reportedly vandalized on July 14, after hours. According to Mohave County Library Director Jake Barillaro, the vandals caused irreparable damage, and the case was reported to local law enforcement for investigation.
“We will be ordering the new statue soon, and it will have to be modified by the manufacturer with the proper mounting hardware so that we can install it,” Barillaro said on Wednesday. “I am hoping that it will be ordered, modified, shopped, received and installed in the next two months.”
The statue will be provided at no cost to the county, through a donation by library patron J. Guardalabene, according to county records. The county’s governing board approved the donation, valued at $2,394, at the board’s regular meeting Monday in Kingman.
The new statue is expected to depict a young girl in a seated position, reading a book.
