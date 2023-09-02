Al Barbarich

Al Barbarich addresses a community information meeting in Dolan Springs on Aug. 12

 Courtesy

A Las Vegas businessman who has been purchasing property in Mohave County since 2005 is moving forward with proposed development of a master-planned community about 25 miles south of Hoover Dam and the southern Nevada border. County officials are processing requests for the Entrata project envisioned by Al Barbarich.

```Entrata’ is the Italian word for entrance and we see this as an entrance into Arizona,” Barbarich said. ``It’s the first private land that you come to entering Arizona from Nevada.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.