Home sales in the Las Vegas metropolitan area have dropped by 43.4 percent since last year, according to new data from Redfin. Total home sales per month went from a high of 4,011 in 2021 to 2,271 in 2022, and homes are now staying on the market for twice as long as the year before.
The Salt Lake City market had the highest drop in sales for the year among large metros.
The Riverside-San Bernardino market was listed seventh with a 39.5 percent drop in sales since last year. The Phoenix market was listed fifth with a drop of 40.2 percent.
Among small communities, home sales in Flagstaff dropped the second most in the nation. The Northern Arizona city has had a 44.1% drop in sales since last year, second only to Punta Gorda, Florida. Following Flagstaff was Albany-Lebanon, Oregon, with a 43 percent drop, Watertown-Fort Drum, New York, with a drop of 42.1 percent, and Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California, with a 40.5 percent drop.
