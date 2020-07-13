Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Roadrunner Drive address June 26 after receiving reports of fighting and destruction of property.
According to alleged witness statements, 32-year-old Christopher Castro, of Las Vegas, was intoxicated when he started a fight with several other occupants in their home. The fight allegedly escalated until Castro punched several walls in the drywall of the residence, before throwing rocks and bricks at a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. Castro allegedly struck one of the victims in her head with a brick during the fight, causing visible injuries.
Castro was ultimately subdued by other occupants in the home, the report said, before police were called to the scene. Officers took Castro into custody on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and cr
