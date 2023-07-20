A Las Vegas resident has entered a plea agreement in a Dolan Springs homicide. Felipe Santaolalla, 47, pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter, reduced from the initial second-degree murder charge.
The case involves the Nov. 30, 2022 shooting death of David Farris, 44, White Hills. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said arriving deputies discovered a number of individuals attempting life-saving measures where Farris had been shot on a property in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive.
``Medical personnel with the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department arrived on scene and provided additional life-saving measures to the victim, the initial MCSO news release said. ``The victim soon succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.”
Santaolalla and his girlfriend had already fled the scene by the time first responders and law enforcement arrived. Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann said witnesses indicated that the defendant and victim were engaged in an argument when Santaolalla pulled a firearm and shot Farris in the chest.
Schoppmann explained to the Court that the reduction in charge in the plea agreement occurs because the state case is weakened by the fact that its single witness is uncooperative.
Terms of the deal require Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle to impose a 7-12-year prison term at an August 18 sentencing hearing.
