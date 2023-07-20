Felipe Santaolalla

Felipe Santaolalla

A Las Vegas resident has entered a plea agreement in a Dolan Springs homicide. Felipe Santaolalla, 47, pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter, reduced from the initial second-degree murder charge.

The case involves the Nov. 30, 2022 shooting death of David Farris, 44, White Hills. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said arriving deputies discovered a number of individuals attempting life-saving measures where Farris had been shot on a property in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive.

