A Las Vegas resident will be going to the Arizona Department of Corrections for a deadly holiday weekend incident on the Colorado River near Community Park in Bullhead City. Iridian Basoco, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday to negligent homicide and three counts of aggravated assault for the July 4, 2022 incident that claimed the life of Ricardo Almanza, 43.
Deputy Mohave County attorney James Schoppmann told Mohave County Superior Court judge Rick Lambert that the Corona, California man was fatally injured when a jet ski operated by Basoco struck him after entering the designated swim area he occupied.
