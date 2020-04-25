A vegetation fire continued to burn as of 10:15 p.m. Saturday night near Marina Coves off Riverfront Parkway in Mohave Valley.
The fire started at around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, just east of the intersection of Riverfront Parkway and South Lake Drive in very thick vegetation.
Multiple fire departments responded, including Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Department, Golden shores Fire Department, Golden Valley Fire Department, Desert Hills Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management and San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Firefighters put a fire line to prevent the fire from getting close to residents.
Don Gibson with the Mohave Valley Fire Department said that the fire is estimated at 100 acres and there are no injuries from the fire. No residents have been burned and no evacuations have been ordered. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as well as Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Police Department were also on scene assisting with roads closures as well as watching out for fireworks that were shooting off near by.
Riverfront Parkway east of Colorado Vista Court was closed to traffic, and spectators were asked to stay away from the area.
