Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a three-vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of State Route 95 and Mulberry Avenue.
According to Havasu Scanner Feed, the incident involved a white truck, a red truck and a white SUV. Police, ambulances and several fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
The collision occurred in the northbound lanes just south of Mulberry Ave., according to Havasu Scanner Feed.
One subject was reported to have a bloody nose, but other injuries were unknown.
Lake Havasu City Police Department was unable to provide any information in order to confirm any details or update the situation as of Saturday afternoon.
