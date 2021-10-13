Prescott Valley Police officials announced this week the first possible lead in a missing person investigation that began three months ago.
A vehicle belonging to 38-year-old Prescott Valley resident Brian Harris was found abandoned in Needles last Thursday. Harris was reported missing on July 16, when his mother reported that he didn’t return from a camping trip. According to a press release from the Prescott Valley Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Harris’ vehicle was found last week. But as of Wednesday, Harris himself remained missing.
According to statements allegedly given by Harris’ mother, Harris said he wanted to go someplace cooler and higher in altitude. He hasn’t been heard from since. According to a news release from the Prescott Valley Police Department, Harris was believed to have traveled to the Big Lake area, or possibly to the vicinity of Flagstaff.
Harris reportedly suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after serving two tours in Iraq. He is described as five feet, seven inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. According to the Prescott Valley Police Department, he was believed to be armed, but was not a suspect in any crime.
Anyone with information as to Harris’ whereabouts may call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9261, or contact any other law enforcement agency.
