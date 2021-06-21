Lake Havasu City has a packed agenda for today’s City Council meeting, which will include going over a bevy of applications as all five of the city’s boards, committees, and commissions have upcoming vacancies with current members’ terms scheduled to end on July 1. The council will also consider purchasing three more vans which will be used by the city’s planned new transit system.
Transit
The vans, all LoneStar Promasters, will be utilized by the FLEX system which will largely replace the current Havasu Mobility service by providing curb-to-curb service for elderly and disabled residents and visitors – picking them up at their home and transporting them to their final destination. The LoneStar Promaster is a low floor ADA compliant full-sized van with a ramp to allow for easy entry and exit from the vehicle. The city would be utilizing a cooperative purchase agreement through an Arizona State contract at a price of $78,329 per vehicle – a total purchase price of $234,987.
City Manager Jess Knudson said he anticipates that the vehicles may take a while to arrive after they are ordered, similar to what Havasu and others have experienced with other vehicle and equipment purchases during the pandemic.
Boards, committees, and commissions
The Planning and Zoning Commission will be looking to fill three upcoming vacancies, all for regular members. Current Chairman Jim Harris and Commissioner Luke Sill have both applied for another term on the commission, while Martin Toomey, Paul Lehr, Larry Heller, Gabriele Medley-Harry, Robert Zeis and David Diaz have also submitted an application to be considered for a seat.
The Parks and Recreation Board will have three upcoming openings for regular members on July 1. Vice Chair Ashley Pascual has submitted an application for another term while Sherry Butler, Kyler Cox, Kevin Casey and Mark Zieff have all applied for a seat as well. The board also currently has a vacancy for a student member, which Natalie Strader has applied to fill.
The Airport Advisory Board has a total of three upcoming vacancies – one pilot regular member, one non-pilot regular member, and one non-pilot alternate member. Chris Hertsch, Kaylyn Hertsch, and Michael Barton have all applied to be the regular pilot member. Tim Giles, Danny M Katzka, Louis Worthy and Michael Blackwell all applied to be the regular non-pilot member, and Larry Rosser applied to fill the alternate non-pilot seat.
The Board of Adjustments currently has two vacancies for regular members, an upcoming vacancy for another regular member, and three vacancies for alternate members. Casey has applied to be a regular member while Toomey has applied and indicated he would accept either a seat as either a regular member or an alternate.
There is also one upcoming opening on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System which Larry LaVougue has applied to fill.
Meeting information
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located inside the police facility located at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Members of the public are welcome to attend, or follow the meeting live on channel 4 or streaming online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Comments from the public can be delivered in person during the call to the public, or for any item up for a public hearing. Comments can also be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov. Please include name, address, meeting date, and agenda item number, if applicable, with written comments.
