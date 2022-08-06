The Lake Havasu City Council meeting could be a short one this week with just five public hearings on the agenda including the purchase of several vehicles, three applications from local businesses for a liquor license, and a residential subdivision on the consent agenda.
The council will consider approving the purchase of four F150 pick-up trucks from San Tan Auto for a total of $147,373.39. Havasu’s Wastewater Division would receive two 2023 Ford F150 4x2 trucks, with a regular cab and long bed, for $33,892.86 apiece. Those trucks would replace older vehicles the department currently uses. The other two trucks would be for new positions in the Development Services Department. The quoted price of a 2023 F150 4x4 with a super cab and short bed is $42,125.55, while the quote for a 2023 F150 4x2 with a super cab and short bed is $37,462.12.
Councilmembers will also consider approving the purchase of two 2022 Polaris Ranger XP1000s from Polaris Sales. The vehicles would be used by the Water Division to replace existing vehicles in the division’s fleet. According to the quote from Polaris, the Rangers will cost $26,217.20 apiece for a total of $52,434.40. The staff report says Havasu’s water fund has enough money available to cover the purchase.
Havasu Foothills Estates: The Villas
As part of the consent agenda, the City Council will consider approving a final subdivision plat for the third and final phase of residential development of The Villas, which is part of the larger Havasu Foothills development.
The final plat lays out a total of 50 residential lots in the third and final phase of The Villas.
Councilmembers will give a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control on three separate applications for liquor licenses from local businesses.
Jennifer Lynn Whetten has applied for a series #7 beer and wine bar liquor license for Graps N Grains Beer & Wine Lounge at 2187 McCulloch Blvd.
Andrea Dahlman Lewkowitz has applied for a series #10 beer and wine store liquor license for Havasu Riviera Marina, located at 2067 Havasu Riviera Parkway.
Jared Michael Repinski has applied for a series #12 restaurant liquor license for Harleyz and Hot Rodz, located at 2061 Swanson Ave.
The council’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Department of Liquor Licenses & Control, which will make a final decision to approve or deny each application.
