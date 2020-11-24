Police were called shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday to the Island, after receiving reports that a vehicle had backed off of a cliff on Lake Havasu’s shoreline. The vehicle fell into the water, according to police, and its driver emerged unscathed.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Cherie M. Smith, 53, may have been involved in a domestic argument with another person at the scene before starting the vehicle. After accidentally backing the vehicle over the edge of the cliff and into the water, the vehicle rolled before landing in shallow water. According to police, Smith emerged from the vehicle and made her way to the shore, where she was treated for possible injuries. Police say Smith appeared to be intoxicated at the scene.
Smith was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail for further investigation, the police report said. At the jail, Smith was administered a series of field sobriety tests, which she was allegedly unable to complete. Smith agreed to have her blood drawn to test her level of intoxication, the police report said, and she was charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI.
