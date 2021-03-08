The Lake Havasu City Council will be considering a handful of vehicle purchases and grant applications for both the police and fire departments at its Tuesday meeting.
The council will hold separate public hearings to approve purchases of vehicles for the police department and the public works department, and another public hearing to outfit a vehicle it recently bought for the fire department.
In one of the public hearings, the City Council will consider purchasing four new patrol cars for the Lake Havasu City Police Department at a cost of $57,947 apiece. City Manager Jess Knudson said at one point Havasu went three years without purchasing any patrol cars for the police, so the city is working to get the fleet back up to date.
“We have to keep ahead of some of those things,” Knudson said. “At a certain point vehicles start costing us more money than the opportunity cost to purchase a new vehicle.”
The council will also consider purchasing a Caterpillar Wheel Loader for public works for $183,420. Knudson said right now the city’s newest wheel loader is 14 years old.
The Community Emergency Response Team’s new vehicle is also on Tuesday’s agenda. The Council approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford V8 Step Van for $65,688.86 back in January to replace the 30-year old CERT vehicle currently in use. Now the council will vote on whether to accept the low bid of $64,933.74 by Quality Van & Specialty Vehicles to outfit the step van for CERT’s needs.
The City Council also is expected to approve the submission of multiple grant applications for the police and fire departments as part of the consent agenda. The police department is seeking a grant for traffic enforcement and radars, as well as a grand for the purchase of a patrol vehicle with a mounted radar. Both grants are through the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Meanwhile the fire department will be submitting a grant for purchasing hazmat tools and equipment from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security.
The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at the police facility on 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting will be open to the public to attend and participate in person. It also will be available live on Channel 4 and online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Public comments for call to the public or on any item up for a public hearing can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov up to an hour prior to the start of the meeting.
