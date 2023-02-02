For the first time since the covid-19 pandemic, the annual Winterfest street festival is at capacity for vendors who will line the road from Smoketree Avenue to Acoma Boulevard this Saturday and Sunday.
According to event organizer Amanda Mehaffey, director of special events for the Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce, there will be over 200 vendors at the 37th annual Winterfest. The vendors will range from local to out of state, Mehaffey says, and offer a diverse amount products such as arts & crafts, condiments and skincare goods.
Here is a short run down of just three of the vendors who will be at Winterfest this weekend.
Hammered by Noon is family operated business that is run and operated out of Lake Havasu City. According to the business’s website “prides” itself in producing “quality metal accent products” for display anywhere in or outside of the home.
In addition to pre-made pieces, Hammered by Noon also offers custom pieces.
Hammer by Noon’s booth at Winterfest is located at booth 51 and 53 near Red Onion.
Based in California, Culture Hot Sauces was started by Dave Krueger who grew up in an Italian kitchen. According to the company’s website once Krueger moved out on his own the responsibility for home cooking fell on his shoulders and during that time he began experiment with creating his own sauces.
Using freshly grown ingredients, Culture Hot Sauces offers flavors that range from the very hot to more mild experiences.
Culture Hot Sauces will be at booth 166 across from Desert Martini.
Sunset Beach Products from the northern Oregon Coast has been coming to Winterfest for the past 18 years, Mehaffey says. The Pacific Northwest company uses botanical ingredients to create hand crafted body care products such as shea butter balms, artisan soaps and roll on perfumes.
Sunset Beach Products will be setup at booths 189 and 190 by the Alex Ross State Farm building.
