For the first time since the covid-19 pandemic, the annual Winterfest street festival is at capacity for vendors who will line the road from Smoketree Avenue to Acoma Boulevard this Saturday and Sunday.

According to event organizer Amanda Mehaffey, director of special events for the Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce, there will be over 200 vendors at the 37th annual Winterfest. The vendors will range from local to out of state, Mehaffey says, and offer a diverse amount products such as arts & crafts, condiments and skincare goods.

