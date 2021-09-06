The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote on possible new rules for members of the public who wish to engage in the board’s call to the public.
The proposal follows months abuse from members of the public at recent board meetings, in large part directed toward Mohave County supervisors and County Health Director Denise Burley in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Under the proposed ordinance, those wishing to offer public comment to the board must clearly state their names and home addresses for the public record. Speakers will be asked to refrain from making personal attacks against county staff or other public speakers, and a speaker’s allotted speaking time - about three minutes - may be cut short if such attacks are made.
“The board is subject to criticism,” said Supervisor Jean Bishop on Wednesday. “But there should be order in a public meeting. To verbally attack people in public meetings is immature. We’re getting beat up because of the coronavirus, and people are all on edge … but when you go to other places, it’s not like this. It’s ridiculous and immature.”
Speakers will be required to observe proper decorum in the Board of Supervisors’ auditorium, according to the proposal, and large groups who wish to speak about the same topic at a given meeting may designate a single representative to deliver the views of that group in a collective message.
Bishop says she expects the measure to pass next week at the board’s next meeting. But Supervisor Ron Gould has said this week that he intends to vote against it.
“If they say mean things to us during the call to the public, it’s fine by me,” Gould said. “I’m more sympathetic when they’re mean to the staff, but people have the right to criticize their government.”
The board of supervisors is scheduled to vote on the new proposal Monday, at its next meeting in Kingman.
(7) comments
Susan Boyle singing, "Mad World" has it right.
My issue is with who decides what is a criticism and what is an attack? The raising of ones voice is obvious but what about legit disagreements? I agree the screaming and immature name calling wastes too much time. I fear this can be used to silence unpopular opinions.
@mattthewtratz
WHO decides...and silencing the unpopular...Exactly! [thumbup]
THAT'S already being done all over this country. Enough already.
Oh by all means, quiet the voice of We the People! If this is voted in it simply more government control and it's sad to see that it's hitting Mohave County Arizona.[censored]
Sure Ron Gould and Hildy Angius have no problem with these people that come to every Board meeting attacking County employees and spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation because they are in league with these people. At many meetings it is obvious, especially with Hildy, that she has coordinated with people in the audience or she will check her phone and ask a question from a “constituent” but always to discuss the latest wack theory going around about vaccines, Covid deaths, mask wearing, patients in hospital ICUs, etc. At tomorrow’s meeting she will probably ask Denise Burley about Ivermectin efficacy for treating Covid, adding what she has “heard” out in the community. BOS meetings are for discussing and acting on County business but for Supervisors Angius, Gould and Lingenfelter they are opportunities for spreading disinformation and sharing their extreme libertarian views and dislike for the Federal government. This “leadership” has contributed to 859 Covid-19 deaths and one of the lowest vaccination rates in the State.
Very - Well said. In watching the meetings it is more than obvious what these three are up to and it is disgusting.
Totally agree!
