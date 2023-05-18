Verizon is announcing plans to expand its 5G Ultra Wideband across Arizona.
The service provider says Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Wickenburg, Winslow, Pinetop Lakeside, and Show Low have all either recently been connected to 5G service, or will be soon as they continue to roll out the service to all cell sites in those areas during the coming weeks and months.
