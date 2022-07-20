Service has been restored for Verizon customers in Mohave County after an outage on Wednesday morning left customers unable to make phone calls or send texts.
Verizon Communications Manager Liz Maly said the outage was caused by an accidental disconnection of a fiber line that is owned and operated by a third party. She said the disconnection caused outages for some Verizon customers along the Nevada-Arizona border, in Lake Havasu City, and in Kingman. Maly said at noon that the issue has been resolved and service is being restored.
According to downdetector.com, reports of outages for Verizon customers began coming in from Lake Havasu City, Kingman, and Bullhead City around midnight and continued until about 11 a.m.
